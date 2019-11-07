Creative Writing Showcase at Flowerfield

A wealth of local talent will be celebrated at Flowerfield Arts Centre’s Creative Writers Showcase on Wednesday, November 20 at 7pm.

Led by playwright Anne McMaster, Flowerfield Writers is a proactive and supportive group which welcomes writers of all experience and creative disciplines.

It is an excellent forum for sharing ideas, discussing projects and producing remarkable new work in flash fiction, poetry, short story, memoir and more.

This showcase event will be a great evening of readings and stories, and is an exciting and fresh way to discover the latest new writings from members of this remarkable group.

This is a BYOB event and everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is free.