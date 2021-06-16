Council’s centenary community tree planting

The aim is to plant 100 decidiuous trees across the Borough, to reflect 100 years of Northern Ireland.

The scheme is part of Council’s ongoing NI 100 programme which will continue throughout 2021.

Encouraging participants to come forward, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We are calling on the people of the borough to recognise the area’s achivements and progress through the last 100 years by planting a tree within their locality.

“The trees will be supplied by Council and while representing the centenary, they will also symbolise our collective commitment to protecting and preserving our environment.

“Through this initiative, we want to foster a borough-wide sense of community, demonstrating our pride towards the beautiful places we live.

“It’s a fitting way to mark this significant chapter in Northern Ireland’s history while creating a lasting legacy for the future.”