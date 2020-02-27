Council wins Local Government Award

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was a winner at this year’s Local Government Awards on February 20.

The council picked up the award for Excellence in Environmental Sustainability by a Local Authority. The event was hosted by journalist Sarah Travers at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

The Awards are co-ordinated by NILGA and the Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE). This year they attracted 58 entries and showcased brilliance in service provision, new initiatives and the personal commitment from councils, councillors, staff and partners.

The categories are designed to foster innovation, exceptional commitment and great work, providing opportunities for local government’s staff and members to step forward and learn from great example.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Frances Burton, Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) President said: “Councils across Northern Ireland continue to undertake valuable work and dedicate time and resources in order to modernise and improve their areas for local communities, businesses and visitors – as well as wider government and civic society.

“The Local Government Awards are testimony to these services for local people as well as offering benchmarks for wider government and civic society. They provide fantastic learning tools for councils, in an environment where every penny counts.

“We can do things better by learning from the best. This is something NILGA is passionate about, and it is reflected in each of our ambitious and resourceful councils.”

APSE Chief Executive, Paul O’Brien also said: “Local councils are the glue that hold communities together. Whether delivering on wonderful parks or collecting bins to attracting businesses and engaging in arts, culture and leisure activities it is the efforts of these frontline service teams that make a real difference at a local level. All the finalist councils are deserving of the highest recognition”.

Cllr Dermot Nicholl, John McCarron, Janice Dunlop, Andrew Cassells, David Jackson and Nichola Hughes attended the event on behalf of Council.