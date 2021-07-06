Council urges dog owners to comply with beach restrictions

From June 1 to September 15 there are restrictions in place by law regarding where dogs are permitted on some beaches as set out below:

* Castlerock Beach from main vehicular entrance west (left) to Black Stone Cottage.

* Downhill Beach from row of white wooden posts westward (left) at entrance to the old pill box towards Benone (access behind Blue Flag area).

Mayor Richard Holmes with his dog Jess

* Portrush West Strand Beach from steps at Castle Erin to Harbour Wall at South Pier.

* Portrush East Strand Beach from the Arcadia eastwards (right) to the stream.

* Entire small beach area at the Arcadia Whiterocks Beach in Portrush from the access to beach east (right) towards Dunluce Castle

* Portballintrae Salmon Rock Beach (beach at car park)

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, commented: “As a dog owner myself I understand that not everyone is comfortable around dogs and restrictions are in place to ensure a balance whereby all beach users can enjoy our seaside areas together.

“Council has erected signs advising the public of these restrictions and has provided a presence at beaches to advise and educate anyone in breach of the regulations.

“Despite this, we still continue to receive complaints about dogs in prohibited areas. Council’s Enforcement Team will be carrying out initiatives over the summer to enforce these provisions and anyone who allows their dog in a prohibited area will be liable to a Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution.

“We would encourage all beach users to be aware of these restrictions and comply with them fully to keep outdoor spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.”