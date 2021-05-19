Council supports ‘The Right Side of Outside’

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding pictured at West Strand in Portrush to show his support for The Right Side of Outside campaign with Kerry Kirkpatrick, Outdoor Recreation NI’s Assistant Marketing and Events Officer and Craig McGowan, Council’s Operations Supervisor

Representatives from the council and WalkNI met at West Strand Beach in Portrush, a popular location for those looking to escape outdoors and explore; but one that can also be affected by litter, dog mess, parking inappropriately and those not adhering to the rules.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding says: “We love to welcome the public to our wonderful sites and beautiful locations across the council area.

“Whilst most understand the need to plan ahead, take litter and dog waste home and follow the rules; there are a number that don’t. This then impacts on the positive experiences of others and can cause long lasting negative repercussions for those areas.

“The Right Side of Outside is an excellent campaign that we are delighted to support.

“It really drives home the simple steps needed to enjoy the outdoors the right way and to protect it for the future.

“As we approach the summer season, it is a time we naturally see increases in numbers and consequently a rise in issues such as parking irresponsibly, livestock worrying, increases in litter and the repercussions of those failing to plan appropriately for either the weather or the terrain.”