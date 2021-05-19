Council supports ‘The Right Side of Outside’
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is giving its support to WalkNI’s ‘The Right Side of Outside’ campaign which aims to encourage more positive behaviours outdoors.
Representatives from the council and WalkNI met at West Strand Beach in Portrush, a popular location for those looking to escape outdoors and explore; but one that can also be affected by litter, dog mess, parking inappropriately and those not adhering to the rules.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding says: “We love to welcome the public to our wonderful sites and beautiful locations across the council area.
“Whilst most understand the need to plan ahead, take litter and dog waste home and follow the rules; there are a number that don’t. This then impacts on the positive experiences of others and can cause long lasting negative repercussions for those areas.
“The Right Side of Outside is an excellent campaign that we are delighted to support.
“It really drives home the simple steps needed to enjoy the outdoors the right way and to protect it for the future.
“As we approach the summer season, it is a time we naturally see increases in numbers and consequently a rise in issues such as parking irresponsibly, livestock worrying, increases in litter and the repercussions of those failing to plan appropriately for either the weather or the terrain.”
The Chair of WalkNI’s parent company Outdoor Recreation NI, Dawson Stelfox MBE added: “It is great to have the support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”