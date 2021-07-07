Community tree planting project takes place in Mosside

The project culminated in a tree planting ceremony on July 2, attended by the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes.

It is hoped the initiative will create a positive legacy for the next generation as it grows with the community and be a safe outdoor project during uncertain Covid times.

The Mayor commented: “This is a significant day to celebrate this collaborative project, involving the many groups who are part of this community and who contribute in various ways to the quality of life of Mosside residents.

Colleen Connelly and John Lamont representing Mosside Independent Accordion Band and Lodge LOL No 25 pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Councillor Joan Baird, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop, and Council staff at the tree planting event in Mosside

“Your desire to make Mosside a shared and welcoming place is honourable and your joint working is exemplary. The trees planted today will testify to this being a shared space for villagers and visitors alike and I wish you every success as you move forward together.”

Due to the ongoing restrictions, the groups worked collaboratively with each other via Zoom to capture a community voice by discussing the area’s attributes, other people’s perceptions and how to reach out to people from different backgrounds, as well as looking at what is lacking in the village.

In deciding on their joint project to encourage a sense of shared space in the village, participants agreed that they wanted to do something which would involve all ages and benefit everyone.

There was also a desire to choose something that would improve the perception of Mosside and demonstrate it to be a welcoming and inclusive place.

Fergal Barr from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Community Development team and Joy Wisener from the Good Relations team, pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Councillor Joan Baird, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop, and Council staff at the tree planting event in Mosside

The oak and sycamore trees were planted alongside plaques to represent the project’s participating groups: the Boys’ Brigade, the Girls’ Brigade, the Youth Club & Hub, the Clodders, See-Saw Playgroup, the Women’s Institute, Mosside Presbyterian Church, Mosside Independent Accordion Band & Lodge LOL no 25, Moycraig Young Farmers Club, Mosside Orange Lodge, and Mosside Community Association.

This project received support from The Executive Office as part of District Council Good Relations programme.