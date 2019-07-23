Community Rescue Family Fun Day

The Community Rescue Service in Coleraine has put together a fantastic Family Fun Day to raise funds for the charity.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 11, from 12 noon to 4 pm at the CRS Unit, 5 Somerset Road, Coleraine.

For just £4 (pay on the day or get tickets from Hazel in the Community Rescue Shop), there is a huge array of entertainment on offer - park and ride shuttle bus, dog show, barbecue, bouncy castle, live music, craft stalls, raffle with huge prizes, kids’ party bus, climbing wall, face painting, emergency services visits, kids’ games arena, animal experience, ice cream van, refreshments and tombola.

For further information, contact Hazel on 077 3143 8391 or call into the Community Rescue Service shop in the Diamond in Coleraine - and pick up a bargain or two while you’re there!