Coleraine’s not-so-lucky black cats

Guinevere

The branch, which provides an essential cat rehoming service in the local area, says that out of the 90 unwanted cats they have taken in this year, 47% are black or black and white.

“The unfortunate thing for these cats is that not only do we have more of them coming in, they are also much harder to find homes for. They often get overlooked by prospective owners who would rather adopt a more unusual colour, like ginger, or tabby cats which are very popular,” says Mark Hetherington, Branch Co-Ordinator.

National figures from the charity show that on average black and black and white cats wait around a week longer to be rehomed than other coloured moggies.

Gaston

Volunteers at Coleraine are keen to express that black and white cats have just as much love to give and make equally good companions as any other colour cat.

“If you are able to adopt a cat please get in touch as we’d love to show you the beautiful black and black and white cats we have, that are desperate for a loving home,” says Mark.

One of the branch’s black-and-white cats in need of a home include Guinevere who is approximately 5 months old.

She is very shy but is friendly and affectionate once she gets to know you. The branch also has a number of black and black and cats who are up for adoption.

Belle

To find out more about adopting a cat from Cats Protection’s Coleraine Branch, please visit the branch’s website at https://www.cats.org.uk/coleraine

Cogsworth