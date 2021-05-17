Coleraine woman hosted TV’s Dr McDreamy!

Olivia Burns, founder of Coleraine-based home fragrance brand, Olivia’s Haven, has hosted actor Patrick Dempsey for the last fortnight as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted

Fans of the Grey’s Anatomy actor were out in force searching for Patrick Dempsey after he posted a photo of himnself at Mussenden Temple on social media.

He also paid a visit to Chequer’s chip shop in Articlave during his stay on the north coast, preparing for the new Disney film ‘Disenchanted’.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy every day.”

Dempsey had been documenting his adventures as he has enjoyed the grounds surrounding Olivia’s ‘incredible’ Coleraine home and the wider North Coast area, keeping fans guessing as to his Irish location when many believed the actor was actually in Enniskerry, Co.Wicklow.

The Hollywood star also made friends with Olivia’s donkey, Neddy, and took to Instagram to share a selfie captioned “my trusty steed” which now has over 1.1 million views.

Olivia closed her Instagram post saying: “We are sad to see him go today but loved having Patrick Dempsey to stay and wish him lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it!”