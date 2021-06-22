Coleraine part of NI-wide bike event for NI Air Ambulance

The event will see bikers travelling from six areas throughout Northern Ireland meet at D1 Dock Street, Airport Road West for 10am with a suggested donation of £10 per bike. Leaving promptly at 11am, the bikers will then travel together through Belfast, passing the hospitals.

Karl Bradley, President of the NHS Ride of Thanks committee said: “We would like to encourage the biking community in Northern Ireland to get behind our event! As road users, we never know quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.

“We are hoping to have in excess of 2,000 bikers attending NHS Ride of Thanks, so this is a great excuse to take your bike out for a run and support your local Air Ambulance. Bikers will travel from the following six areas:

NHS Ride of Thanks Committee members

Donard Park, Newcastle 07.30am, Wellington Car Park beside Enniskillen Castle 07.30am, Riverside Retail Park, Coleraine 07.45am, Crescent Link Derry 08.15am, Orritor Road ,Cookstown 08.30am, Carrick Care Park 09.15am.