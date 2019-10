Coleraine Art Society has celebrated its 71st exhibition launch at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

The special occasion was marked with an event hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson, who officially opened the new exhibition.

he Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with artist Shane Laverty as they admire his painting 'In Decline'

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with Raymond Kennedy, Guest Judge at Coleraine Art Society exhibition launch, Heather Bryne, award winner for her painting 'Homeward' and Kevin McClelland, Coleraine Art Society Chairperson

Some of those who attended the 71st exhibition launch of Coleraine Art Society at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart

