COAST Intergenerational Fundraiser with Radius

They are delighted to announce that almost £3,000 has been raised to date.

COAST is an inter-agency partnership which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of those aged over 60 in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. COAST provide many practical services to Radius tenants and Floating Support service users, through their home safety checks and key pad installation.

This service has greatly assisted in providing tenants and service users with crucial reassurance, particularly those living on their own.

Lisa Mooney, Radius Communities Officers, Radius Tenants and Karen Scott, Radius Scheme Co-ordinator from Skerries Fold, Portrush.

The challenge was a walk/run from Rathain Fold in Coleraine to Skerries Fold in Portstewart passing by Tullaghmurray Fold in Portstewart (for refreshments) – a distance of 10 miles. All those involved were rewarded with a warm welcome and a barbecue organised at Skerries Fold.

Tenants from Radius Sheltered Housing Schemes contributed to hampers which were raffled off to raise funds.

The event brought together Radius Staff, Floating Support service users, Tenants from Rathain, Tullaghmurray and Skerries Fold with local residents (including those from Portstewart Community Association and new tenants from Cappagh Green). The event provided a great opportunity to build relations and promote awareness of Radius Cappagh Green general family housing scheme.