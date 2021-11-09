Claire’s ready to ‘Jingle All the Hairspray’!

She plays the central character, Ali, owner of Scary Bears Hair and Beauty Salon, who is desperately trying to get her place ready before a visit from the inspector of The Good Salon Guide.

Ali has inherited the salon from her late mum and wants to fulfil her dream of getting a five-star review before she decides on her future. But her no-good husband Dave is encouraging her to sell up so he can sail around the world on his boat.

The new comedy is written by Caroline Curran, who renews her festive partnership with Theatre at The Mill with a riotous, razor sharp tale of fun and friendship. After ten years of starring in the Mossley Mill theatre’s Christmas spectacular, this is Caroline’s first solely written show, stuffed full of madcap comedy, twists and turns and original songs.

Claire Connor, who stars as Ali in Jingle All the Hairspray, the new Christmas show at Theatre at The Mill from December 7-31.

This Christmas ‘hairytale’ has loads of topical references to Brexit, the NI Protocol, Covid-19 and lateral flow tests, Love Island, East Enders, and the QVC Shopping Channel. The show is full of adults-only laughs, drama and a few tears in a glitzy, glamour-filled setting.

Having set previous shows in a hospital ward, a pub, and a credit union, Jingle All the Hairspray tackles the hairdressing salon where Northern Ireland’s women get the chance to bare their souls, gossip and occasionally tear strips out of each other.

The show also features nine original, highly entertaining new songs belted out by the cast including Jolene O’Hara, lead vocalist in Lush! Classical . The cast also features two Theatre at The Mill Christmas favourites, Abigail McGibbon, and Patrick Buchanan.

“I want the audience at Theatre at the Mill to enjoy an edge-of-the-seat, fun-filled ride. This is a feelgood, all-in Christmas makeover,” Caroline said.

Caroline Curran (right) and Jolene O'Hara (left), two of the stars of Jingle All the Hairspray, Theatre at The Mill's cutting-edge new Christmas Comedy from December 7-31.