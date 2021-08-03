Civic gift marks 100 years of Scouting in Ballymoney

Mayor of the Borough Councillor Richard Holmes met with Scout members and volunteers whilst they were holding their Group camp at Dalriada School’s playing fields.

The centenary presentation is part of Council’s NI 100 programme, which will recognise all those individuals, groups and organisations who celebrate their 100th birthday during 2021, Northern Ireland’s centenary year.

Ballymoney’s Scouting story began with the formation of the Ballymoney Church Scout Troop in 1921, and the movement’s current name was adopted in 1957 following the amalgamation of the 1st and 2nd Ballymoney Groups.

he Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes makes a special presentation to Jonny Hoy (Group Scout Leader) alongside Stephanie Meikle (County Commissioner, right), Shauna Tuttey (Chairperson), Robyn Peden, Eve Lynas and Jack Dinsmore to mark 100 years of scouting in Ballymoney

Cllr Holmes said: “Despite all the changes we have witnessed over the past 100 years it is fantastic to see that Ballymoney Scout Group remains a popular choice among our young people, affording them unique opportunities to develop their abilities, skills and friendships together.

“The group’s success is dependent on its volunteers who willingly share their knowledge and time and I want to offer them a special word of thanks for the role they play in supporting their members and encouraging them to be the best they can.

“Well done to everyone involved, congratulations on the past 100 years and I hope you continue to go from strength to strength in the future.”

Thanking Council for the recognition and support, Jonny Hoy, Group Scout Leader, said: “Even throughout the difficult period we’ve all come through, the group has continued to grow, welcoming new members to all sections and delivering a varied programme of activities both virtually and in socially distanced contexts.