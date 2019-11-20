Christmas Treet Festival at Finvoy

The final preparations are well underway for Finvoy Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Tree Festival which runs from November 28 - December 1.

Organisations, families, schools, local businesses are putting the final arrangements in place for their trees.

The theme for the festival is “For unto us a Child is born”. 30 trees will be used to tell the story of the life and work of Jesus Christ.

Each tree will depict a verse in the Bible relating to the theme. There will be a range of magnificently decorated real and artificial trees around the church building to view and get the Christmas festivities started.

The Festival commences with an opening service on Thursday, November 28 at 7pm, with special music. Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE will officially declare the festival open by switching on the Christmas Tree Lights. Visitors will then have the opportunity to walk around the church, followed by refreshments in the church hall.

As the festival continues, visitors may enjoy teas,coffees and lunch in the hall or avail of our Special Christmas Afternoon Tea in the Rea Room. (Pre booking for afternoon tea is essential). Please contact Clare Gamble 07761433372.

The festival will culminate on Sunday, December 1, at the closing Carol Service with the Moderator Rev Dr William Henry, with music provided by Dunloy Orchestra and Soloist Diana Culbertson.

For further information, please contact Mabel Campbell 07748516596 or check our Facebook page: “Finvoy Presbyterian Church”.

Opening times for the festival are Thursday, November 28: 7pm to 10pm; Friday, November 29: 10am - 10pm; Saturday, November 30: 10am - 10pm; Sunday. December 1: 2pm -6pm. Closing service 7pm.