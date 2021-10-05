Christmas Craft Market launch call for craft artists

Professional craft artists can now apply to participate in the 2021 Christmas Craft Market at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 1:38 pm

The popular festive fair will showcase a unique range of artisan goods by local makers from across the Causeway Coast and Glens region.

Running from Saturday, November 20 to Thursday, December 23, the annual craft market features a selection of quality, handcrafted ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles, foods and more.

If you are a professional maker or artist and would like your work considered for a stall please complete the application form which is available at www.flowerfield.org and return to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 15 at 5pm.

