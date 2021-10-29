Child safety at Halloween

Toy dress-up clothing can burn rapidly when accidentally ignited by contact with an open flame, such as a candle or open fire.

This can cause serious injury, burns and potentially death. Children are especially vulnerable in circumstances when they are playing without adult supervision.

This Halloween, parents are asked to follow some simple advice to ensure everyone’s safety.

Check that all Halloween and fancy-dress costumes you buy carry a UKNI and CE or a CE mark on the label. As with all clothing, Halloween and fancy-dress outfits should always be kept away from fire, lit candles and all other naked flames.

If lit candles are part of your celebrations always follow their safety guidelines, and remember:

Always supervise children and pets if using lit candles

Do not allow children to carry, play, reach over, light or be near lit candles

Never leave a burning candle unattended

Remember always to extinguish a candle completely after use

Take care when using candles at Halloween. Do not carry pumpkins with lit candles inside, consider using battery-operated candles instead

Children should always be supervised by a suitable adult

Be aware that homemade fancy dress costumes or those not tested to the same flammability standards may ignite easily and burn quicker

Ensure children can be seen in the dark - ideally, they should wear something reflective such as a reflective strip and carry a torch.