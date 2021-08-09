Charity triathlon in memory of Hugh

On Sunday (August 15), a team lead by Clare, Sean and Jamie Johnston, will be taking on an epic triathlon challenge in Portstewart in memory of Hugh Johnston who sadly passed away last year.

Over the day they will cover 70.3 miles which includes a 1.2 mile swim at Portstewart strand, a 56 mile bike ride across the north coast and a 13.1 mile run, finishing in Portstewart.

Family and friends will be taking part in each of the legs, including relay teams.

Hugh’s wife May Johnston

With other members of the wider family and friends living all over the world, this will be a global event with Shelia Aseltine and Patrick McMenamin leading a team through the challenge in America. Gerard Johnston will be leading a 90 mile cycle in Brisbane, Australia, and Tommy-Joe Johnston is leading a 14km run in Bondi, Sydney.

The teams are raising money for four charities: Marie Curie, Macmillian, NI Chest Heart & Stroke and BOOM Foundation.

The family said: “These charities were very close to Hugh’s/Dad’s heart and, like many others, are there for families in thei time of need.

“Hugh would be super proud of the entire Rock The Boat team and what we’ll achieve with this fundraising challenge.”

They have raised nearly £3,000 to date and there is still time to donate here www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rocktheboat2021