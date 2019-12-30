Charity Sing Gospel returns

Ballymoney based ‘Sing Gospel’ choir concerts this year will support four charities.

The choir under the musical direction of Ian Hanna will perform concerts in Portstewart Baptist Church on January 25 and The Diamond Hall at Ulster University Coleraine on February 1 and will raise funds for CHEERS Youth Centre Ballymoney, International Friends, Life Changers and Open Doors.

CHEERS offers a safe place for young people to socialise with their friends and the opportunity to participate in projects that widen their perspective on life as well as improving their CV and qualifications and attitude towards the community where they live.

International Friends is a local charity which befriends overseas students studying in Coleraine. The charity links interested students with families from the local area and runs events such as music and traditional dance evenings, countryside walks and barbeques. Life Changers works in Pietermaritzburg helping those living on, making a living on or vulnerable to the streets. They provide meals and share fellowship with the homeless.

Open Doors Open Doors is an international ministry serving persecuted Christians and churches. They supply Bibles, leadership training, literacy programmes, livelihood support and advocacy services. Tickets from RH Gault’s, Church Street, Ballymoney, Causeway School of Music and Practically Perfect, Coleraine.