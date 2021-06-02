Charity fix Portrush changing facilities

An organisation of disabled people who work to provide disabled facilities across the island of Ireland heard about the destruction.

AccessoLoo were appalled to hear the news that the changing places facility had been temporarily closed.

“This was due to a wanton act of vandalism by those who chose to break in and use the facility as place to socialise,” said Michael Holden of AccessoLoo.

“As facts about the damage were vague, we contacted the council to see if there was anything we could do to help?

“Having been invited to take a look, we went up to be met with damage to the ceiling hoist, a completely destroyed privacy screen as well as a broken hand dryer and the coat hooks ripped from the wall.

“We also noted a missing shower head – although we understand that was an ongoing issue.

“Knowing the importance of getting the Changing Places up and working again quickly, we offered to affect repairs to Dunluce Avenue at cost prices and were in a position to begin almost immediately.

“What was also important for us, is that the work was undertaken by two disabled members of staff accompanied by an access to work employee.