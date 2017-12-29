Chambers honoured at Coleraine Town Hall

Olympic medal winner Peter Chambers attended an event in Coleraine Town Hall last Wednesday, 27th December, where he was presented with his Freedom of the Borough certificate.

He was unable to attend an official ceremony held earlier this month where the honour was bestowed on him alongside his brother Richard and fellow Olympian Alan Campbell.

During the event, Peter also signed the Freedom Register as family and friends looked on.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “I was delighted to welcome Peter to Coleraine Town Hall to mark this very special occasion. Our three Freemen are true ambassadors for the Causeway Coast and Glens and it is an honour that they are the first recipients of this accolade, which is the highest honour a Council can bestow.”

All three rowers won an Olympic medal at the London 2012 Games, and the Freedom award recognises their outstanding sporting achievements.