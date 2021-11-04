Centenary project child’s play

Part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme, 30 Primary Schools signed up to take part in the Heritage Games initiative throughout October.

Using imagination and creativity, younger pupils were transported through play to 1921 to try out a range of playground activities from the past 100 years.

Explaining more, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “When we were planning events to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland, we wanted to ensure our younger people were able to get involved, and we’ve had a fantastic reaction so far to our Heritage Games project.

“At a time when technology is very much to the fore in children’s lives, we’re going back to a different era with activities like hopscotch, hula hooping, skipping, ‘What Time Is It Mr Wolf’ and ‘Donkey’ to recreate games first enjoyed by our older generations in their youth.

“We are grateful to all the schools who signed up and given the great reaction we’ve had so far I hope these games will make a lasting return to our playground. The coaches from our Sport and Wellbeing Development Unit have greatly enjoyed the opportunity to encourage this type of imaginative play which is helping to bring history to life.”

Altogether, over 2000 pupils took part in the scheme, with each participating school enjoying a two-hour coach-led session.

Looking ahead, the Sport and Wellbeing Development Unit is also planning a Centenary Games Interschools Competition in honour of Northern Ireland sporting icon Mary Peters. Pupils from ten secondary schools in the Borough will compete in a series of heats before the end of 2021, with a finale event planned for next year.

More details about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme can be found by visiting www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ni-100.

1. Pupils from Kilrea Primary School enjoy the Heritage Games organized by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales

2. Pupils from Macosquin Primary School enjoy a hula-hoop activity as part of the Heritage Games organized by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales

3. upils from Macosquin Primary School enjoy skipping in the school-yard as part of the Heritage Games organized by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales

4. Preparing a game of hopscotch at Macosquin Primary School as part of the Heritage Games organized by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales