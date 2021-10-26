Centenary coin presented to resident of St James’s Lodge

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor, Richard Holmes presenting a centenary Coin to Kathleen Bamford to mark her 100th birthday celebrations. Included are her two sons William Bamford and James Bamford and family members

Katie Bamford received a centenary coin from Councillor Richard Holmes as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 23.

The coin has been designed as part of Council’s NI 100 programme of events and will be presented to residents of the Borough who turn 100 during Northern Ireland’s centenary year.

Offering his congratulations to Katie, the Mayor said: “I’m very grateful to Katie, her family and the staff at St James’s Lodge for inviting me to be a part of this very special occasion.

“The coin I presented has been designed especially for Council and this unique memento is a way for us to recognise some of the oldest members of our community during this centenary year.

“I hope Katie enjoyed her birthday and I’m very pleased she was able to be a part of our NI 100 programme. On behalf of the Borough, I want to offer her my very best wishes for the future.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Nominations remain open so please email [email protected] or ring 028 7034 7010 if you would like to put someone forward to receive this very special gift before the end of the year.