Centenarian Dorothy receives civic gift

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, visited Dorothy Cunningham to deliver a commemorative coin in recognition of her 100th birthday on Saturday, September 25.

Part of Council’s NI 100 programme, the bespoke coins will be presented to all residents of the Borough who celebrate their 100th birthday in 2021, Northern Ireland’s centenary year.

The unique memento features Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Coat of Arms on one side and ‘NI 100’ branding on the reverse.

Councillor Holmes said: “I want to offer my warmest wishes to Dorothy as she celebrates her milestone birthday and I’m delighted that we have been able to recognise her special day in this way.

“The bespoke coins created as part of our NI 100 programme allow us to celebrate the lives of our oldest residents and so far during the centenary year we have made ten birthday presentations to centenarians across the borough.

“Reaching the age of 100 is a momentous occasion and I would like to thank Dorothy and her family for such a warm welcome and for allowing me to share in her celebrations.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, as well as organisations and businesses, who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.