Celebrating young people at the first ‘Knowing Your Home’ event

The National Trust recently hosted a special celebration event to mark the completion of the first successful ‘Knowing Your Home’ project delivered in partnership by the National Trust, Causeway Adventures and The Coast Office, Portballintrae, at the Causeway Hotel.

A total of nine young people aged 14-16 from within the Causeway region were recognised at the celebration by each receiving an accredited John Muir award for their commitment to the six month programme designed to connect young people to their home, its environment, heritage and history through exploring, learning, protecting and promoting what surrounds them.

Families and friends were welcomed along to meet the practitioners, enjoy the presentation ceremony and watch a dedicated film to see first-hand what their young people have achieved during the twenty outdoor activity based sessions in this exceptional programme.

The project is specifically led by experienced environmental, conservation and outdoor activity practitioners and was described as “extremely rewarding” to be able to share knowledge with the next generation to continue on.

Meeting once per week at The Coast Office, Portballintrae Harbour the young explorers learnt new skills and experienced adventure such as sailing, rowing, kayaking, archery, wildlife identification, navigation and basic bush craft across different National Trust locations on the Causeway Coast.

The young people were Harry Kane (Ballybogey), Jack Atkinson (Coleraine), Hadi Ward (Bushmills), Joseph Le Fondre (Armoy), Dylan Sharp (Coleraine), James Mahoney (Coleraine), Lucy Glass (Portstewart), Theo Wall (Portrush) and Hannah Le Fondre (Armoy).

Jim Allen, Causeway Adventures said: “We are delighted that the National Trust at the Causeway is funding another six month round of Knowing Your Home and we are looking forward to welcoming a new group of local 14-16 year olds in September.

“With our natural world facing unprecedented pressures, we need more of the next generation to get a better understanding of how valuable it is to our survival and quality of life. That begins by simply getting to know it better.”

The 2019 programme is now open for registration, please contact Jim Allen, Causeway Adventures on 07876516032 or call into the Coast Office, Portballintrae Harbour and ask for Paul.