Celebrating GCSE results at Coleraine Grammar School
Following a challenging year for all pupils and schools, Coleraine Grammar School pupils proved their resilience and dedication by producing excellent GCSE results.
Lauren Embleton gained 10 A*s in full course GCSE subjects and two other pupils, Georgie McLenaghan and Ceira Kennedy achieved 9A*s in full course GCSE subjects.
Ceira very impressively had gained her A* in GCSE French in Year 9, an incredible feat and many congratulations to Ceira.
Other high achievers included Jasper Long and Sarah Scott who received 8 A*s each in full course subjects.
Seven pupils achieved 6 or 7 A*s in full course GCSEs: Archie Block, Natasha Hamilton, Leah Knox, Rachel Madden, Emily Verner, Yvonne Currie and Eve Hearnshaw.
Another seven pupils gained 5A*s in full course subjects: Emma McAfee, Lara White, Charlotte Mitchell, Ruby Parkinson, Wesley Flack, Layla Safi and Noah Gordon.
Overall, 26 pupils were awarded A*/As in all of their full course GCSE subjects.
Many other pupils also achieved admirable grades, which allows them to progress to the next stage in their education.
A school spokesperson said: “Congratulations to all of our Year 12 pupils, they demonstrated the qualities we develop in CGS: perseverance, commitment and excellence in their approach to the very different style of assessments this year.”