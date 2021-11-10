Celebrate Ulster Scots Week around Borough

Anne and Gary Blair who will lead two free afternoon talks about the Ulster Scots language at Portrush Town Hall on Monday, November 22 and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady on Wednesday, November 24 from 2.30pm - 3.30pm

To mark the occasion, Anne and Gary Blair will lead two free afternoon talks at Portrush Town Hall on Monday, November 22 and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady on Wednesday, November 24.

Both events will take place from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. Anne and Gary will introduce the history, heritage and language of Ulster-Scots in the Borough focusing on local poets, authors, and its influence on place names in the local area.

Please note that places are limited due to social distancing and booking is required.

To book a place at the Portrush talk visit https://freeulsterscotstalkportrush22-11-21.eventbrite.co.uk

To book a place at the Limavady talk visit https://freeulsterscotstalklimavady2021.eventbrite.co.uk

To end the week, ‘Buttermilk Loney’ band will play a selection of Ulster Scots influenced tunes at the Witch’s Hat bandstand in Portstewart on Friday, November 26 between 1pm-2pm.

No booking required so please come along to enjoy this musical hour.

Follow Flowerfield Art’s Centre social media channels for any updates or programme changes.