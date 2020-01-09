Ceilidh band’s charity fundraising events

Local ceilidh band The Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band have once again raised an amazing amount of money for charity.

The Ceilidh band is lead by Ballymoney accordionist Kenny Mitchell and Larne accordionist Amanda (Robinson) Hopper.

Heather Mitchell, Amanda Hopper, Mervyn Ferris (Ballymoney Cancer Research), Kenny Mitchell

The band perform at a variety of events throughout the year including weddings, ceilidhs, parties, concerts and everything in between!

At the start of the year, the Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band were once again voted as Northern Ireland Wedding Entertainer of the Year 2019 at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards and have now made the final for the 2020 Awards.

Every year the band like to give back to the community and hold a Charity Ceilidh.

The 2019 Ceilidh took place in Garryduff Presbyterian Church Hall in Ballymoney and along with donations, the event raised an amazing £1,131.10 which was split between The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK (Ballymoney Branch).

The proceeds were presented to Mervyn Ferris from Cancer Research Ballymoney and David Dixon from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Earlier in the year the band also organised a fire side quiz competition for Cancer Research Ballymoney which raised £392.

To date the band have given £1,433.55 to Cancer Research Ballymoney and £1,041.55 to The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and want to say a massive thank you to everyone for their support.