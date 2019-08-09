Causeway Coast Mini weekend is back!

It’s the annual weekend of Mini Madness when enthusiasts of the iconic vehicle descend upon the Causeway Coast for two days of ‘Mini heaven’.

The weekend commences with a Game of Thrones themed Fancy Dress Night on Saturday, August 24 then on Sunday, August 25 it’s the full public static display at the West Bay Car Park in Portrush which has proven to be a superb venue since first used three years ago.

The organisers are very grateful to JKC Mini, Morellis Ice Cream and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the sponsorship and support: “We just couldn’t do it without them,” said a spokesman.

Entries for this epic year, which celebrates 60 years of the Mini, are expected to be bigger than ever and those wishing to participate are advised to register as soon as possible at ccminiclub.co.uk. o enter a car is £10 and full participating details are on the entry form. Music and banter on the day will be provided by local entertainer Brian Moore who said: “Circumstances prevented me from attending last year’s event so I’m really looking to this. I particularly like the Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job where all the cars leave in convoy, to see all these wonderful vehicles at their spectacular best is a sight to behold.

“Other features include a display of vehicles telling the story of the Mini over the years, attractions for the kids, food stalls and stands and incredibly there’s no admission charge. All this hard work by the organisers isn’t for nothing, however, as it’s hoped to raise a considerable sum on the day for the charity Assistance Dogs N.I.”