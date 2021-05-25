Oxford to house Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub

Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub will open in the UK later this year, offering 38 fast and ultra-rapid charging points.

The 10MW Energy Superhub Oxford is the first in a planned network of 40 sites designed to offer high-powered charging for large numbers of EVs at one time.

It follows the recent opening of the Gridserve Electric Forecourt at Braintree, Essex and hints at the direction EV charging is taking as the UK aims to increase its provision.

The site will offer 38 chargers with up to 300kW output

Unlike other major charging stations, The ESO is connected directly to the national grid, rather than drawing from the local energy network and its operators say it will offer 100 per cent renewable energy thanks to solar panels and on-site storage facilities.

The announcement comes as energy regulator Ofgem announces a £300 million investment in infrastructure to allow the expansion of ultra-rapid charging stations around Britain.

The site at Redbridge Park & Ride is the result of a partnership between operator Pivot Power, Oxford City Council, and charger suppliers Fastned, Tesla and Wenea.

Ten Fastned chargers will offer 300kW charging for up to 14 vehicles at a time, enough to add 300 miles of range in 20 minutes, while 12 Tesla Superchargers will offer up to 250kW charging for owners of the American EVs. A further 16 chargers offering between 7kW and 22kW will be installed and operated by Wenea.

Tesla will be one of three charger providers operating at the Oxford Superhub

The £41m project is part of a wider scheme to support Oxford to be zero carbon by 2040 and integrates EV charging, battery storage, low carbon heating and smart energy management technologies.

Matt Allen, CEO at Pivot Power, said: “Our goal is to help the UK accelerate net zero by delivering power where it is needed to support the EV and renewable energy revolution. Oxford is one of 40 sites we are developing across the UK, combining up to 2GW of battery storage with high volume power connections for mass EV charging.

“Energy Superhub Oxford supports EDF’s plan to become Europe’s leading e-mobility energy company by 2023, and is a blueprint we want to replicate right across the country, working hand in hand with local communities to create cleaner, more sustainable cities where people want to live and work.”