Caring Caretaker is 100 not out in Coleraine/Cork walk

Davy and Teresa Boyle who are walking the equivalent of Coleraine to Cork within the Triangle area

Well-known charity fundraiser Davy Boyle was bitterly disappointed that the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions devastated his planned events for 2020.

But it’s hard to keep a good man down and now Davy has come up with a fantastic new idea to raise funds for NINE different charities.

While he was out walking during lockdown, Davy came up with the idea of doing a charity sponsored walk from Coleraine to...CORK!

Davy and his wife Teresa are walking a total of 630 miles but never leaving the Triangle area, in keeping with guidelines to keep everyone Covid safe.

The couple have just hit their 100 mile mark and are still walking.

And they will be all the more visible thanks to their friends Denis and Helen McNeill who donated specially commissioned high-vis vests.