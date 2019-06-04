Calling Coleraine’s talented young film makers of the future

The search is now on for Coleraine’s talented young filmmakers of the future.

Schools and film clubs are being encouraged to get creative and submit entries for the prestigious Into Film Awards 2020.

Marking its sixth exciting year, the Into Film Awards set out to find the most talented filmmakers, film reviewers, Into Film Clubs and educators throughout the UK.

Last year, two young people from Northern Ireland won awards at a star-studded ceremony in London.

Sean Kelly from Into Film NI said: “We are encouraging children and young people aged 5-19 from all backgrounds, with all abilities, to get involved. We have a tremendous film industry in Northern Ireland and it’s important to recognizing our stars of the future.”

This year’s red-carpet event was hosted by popular CBBC presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and the stars handing out the Awards included Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Baby Driver).

Deadline for submissions is Friday, December 6. For further information go to www.intofilm.org/awards