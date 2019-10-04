Calling all our entrepreneurs

IgniteNI is searching for innovative early stage start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs from the Causeway Coast to join Northern Ireland’s most successful pre-accelerator programme.

The body is now inviting applications for Propel 2020, an intensive six-month pre-accelerator programme, supported by Invest Northern Ireland.

Propel takes up to 20 aspiring founders with early stage ventures and fledgling business ideas in and helps them shape their products and build their tech start-ups into viable and scalable businesses.

Portrush entrepreneur Phil McElnay, CEO of MedAll said: “Propel pushed me to launch. Within three weeks, we had hundreds of medics across the UK using MedAll and collaborating on ground breaking research. It’s like adding a set of super experienced founders to your team overnight, they care very deeply about your success.”

The companies who secure a place on the programme, which starts in January, each receive a £15,000 grant, 12 months free co-working space at Ormeau Baths, one of the UK’s top co-working spaces and the opportunity to meet more than 300 experienced mentors, founders and investors.

To apply for the Ignite NI Propel programme, please visit www.igniteni.com. Applications for the Ignite NI Propel programme close on November 8.