Cadets enjoy summer camps

The summer holidays got off to an energetic start for Ballymoney and Coleraine army cadets with a fortnight of fun at annual camps at Altcar near Liverpool and at Otterburn near Newcastle.

A packed programme of sport, adventure and outdoor pursuits helped the motivated teens to build confidence and resilience and take on new skills, making great summer memories in the process.

Helping to organise as well as enjoying the Annual Camp experience is 17-year-old Cadet Sergeant Major Peter Lenaghan from Coleraine

Colonel Adrian Donaldson MBE VR DL Commandant of the 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force, said: “The North Coast Cadets have been up for every challenge we have thrown at them, bringing incredible energy and enthusiasm, and great good humour, to all kinds of new sports and outdoor pursuits. They may be out of school, but at annual camp they are still learning something new every day and they are making lasting and supportive friendships.

Facing up to the challenge of Annual Camp life is 14-year-old Cadet Lance Corporal Matthew Lenaghan from Coleraine Detachment.