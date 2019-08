Two local mums who both have children on the autistic spectrum have organised a fantastic fundraiser for Autism NI.

Lauramay Reid and Chrissie Maguire are holding a sale of pre-loved ladieswear at bargain prices on Saturday, August 31, in Portrush Primary School.

The event will run from 12 noon - 3pm and admission is £5 which includes tea, coffee and freshly made scones and traybakes.

Why not come along, grab a bargain and a tasty treat and help raise money for Autism NI.