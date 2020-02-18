Busy sales day at second McAfee Auction of the 2020 season

McAfee Auctions’ second sale of 2020 proved ‘busy’ according to auctioneer Gerry McAfee.

The sale held last Thursday saw 800 lots of antique and general furnishings and collectibles come under the hammer in a busy and sometimes very exciting sale.

Top prices for the sale included a nice games table which realised £420, a matching pair of oil paintings of interior scenes £520, a large Royal Doulton tea and dinner service £340, Royal Crown Derby dinner set £170.

Also selling were a watercolour ‘seascape’ Young £135, W. Cunningham oil £220, Beswick ‘Appaloosa’ pony £110, gold rings £220 - £130, Windsor armchair £165, four pillar oil lamp £180, old school clock £170, silver walking cane £115, oak overmantle £105.

Two J.P Rooney oils went for £370 and £240, octagonal chest £240, double weight vienna £300, set of six chairs £140, pair of walnut cabinets £110, helmet coal scuttle £165, gilt framed overmantle £210, carved sideboard £80, good floor rug £130, onieda cutlery set £80, three quarter length fur coat £130, garden bench £75 and £45.

McAfee auctions are now accepting items for their next antique and general sale, and more quality and rarer items for their next online sale.

Simply telephone them on 028 276 67669 as soon as possible.

Their next sale is a fine furnishings sale of antique and later furnishings, paintings, clocks and collectibles in their Loughgall saleroom in ‘The Old Courthouse’ on Thursday, February 27 at 7pm, with viewing the day prior, see www.mcafeeauctions.com for further details.