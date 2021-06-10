Businesswomen Thelma and Tina help Causeway Dog Rescue charity

No longer able to fundraise in their usual way, local businesswoman Thelma Smyton decided to run a competition to fundraise for her two favourite charities - CCDR and Coleraine Cats Protection.

Thelma and her colleague Tina McDaid, a local artist, collected a staggering number of prizes which were kindly donated by local individuals and businesses on the north coast.

Local businesswoman Thelma Smyton seen here donating a cheque for £800 to the Chair of Causeway Coast Dog Rescue Ltd, Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby after completing a competition to raise funds for two local charities

“We are both passionate about animals and always want to help out where we can. Since Covid-19 hit our community, so many people have forgotten about the animals and the charity’s work to support those animals which is why we both wanted to do our bit,” said Thelma.

“We had an amazing response, I couldn’t believe how everyone wanted to donate inclsuing Paul Thompson solicitors; The Belfry Deli; Ls Gels; Woodturning Wizadry; McCloskey Hardware; TC Grooming; Pets at the Port; Asda, Sainsburys; Moods Hairdressing; Bob & Berts Limavady; Kawasaki; Martin Cole; Gordons Chemist and so many more, 22 in total! So, I would like to say thank you to them all. Both Tina and I were overwhelmed at the response.”

Tina kindly donated the main prize which was a personalised portrait of whatever the winner requested as a commission.

Chair Mrs Dimsdale-Bobby said: “I would like to thank Thelma and Tina for their support and to everyone who donated, on behalf of the charity I thank you for your kindness.