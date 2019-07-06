Bushmills farmer wins top milk award

Champion dairy farmers from counties Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Cavan, Monaghan, Westmeath and Longford have won awards for Excellence in Milk Production - including a Bushmills farmer.

Iain McLean won the 1 Million+ litres milk production category of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards, for excellence in milk production.

At the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards, dairy farmers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were honoured for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on their farms.

The awards publicly recognise the achievements of Lakeland Dairies milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families who produce milk for the 1.8bn Lakeland Dairies milk pool. The awards were presented by Mairead McGuinness MEP (Vice-President of the European Parliament), with Lakeland Dairies Chairman Alo Duffy and Group CEO Michael Hanley.