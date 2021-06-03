Bobby Greer hailed for community work

The Leisure & Development Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Council have supported a Notice of Motion proposed by Alderman Sharon McKillop, seconded by Alderman Mark Fielding, to recognise Bobby Greer and his extraordinary contribution to the Bushmills community.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:52 am
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and Alderman Sharon McKillop pictured at the Dundarave sports facility which elected members have agreed should be named in honour of Bobby Greer in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the village

It was agreed by the committee to name the Dundarave Sports Facility as the Bobby Greer Sports Complex and to install floodlights at the pitch and multi-use games area.