Billy seeks cast for his new farmhouse play

Coleraine pantomime stalwart Billy Bones has changed genre and written his first ever play.

Well-known in the area for his portrayal as the pantomime dame with the Provincial Players down the years and for the hilarious scripts he wrote, Billy has now penned a farmhouse play.

‘Ballylaffan’s Laffin’ is the title of the new play which Billy has been trialling with friends and performers from the local area.

Angela and Ian McClure, Robert Blair, Harry Stinson and David McDowell have been helping Billy put the finishing touches to the play’s plot.

He said: “I am very grateful to my friends for their unstinting assistance and patience. I couldn’t have done it without them.

“They have read the various parts and not been backwards in coming forwards with their expert opinions, criticisms and many helpful suggestions.

“Believe me, if you ever get big-headed about playwriting, this lot will soon bring you down to earth with a resounding thump!” he laughed.

Billy’s aim is to premiere the play in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre as he is not aware of anyone from the town w riting and premiering their own play in the local theatre.

Billy has been encouraged by the number of people who have expressed an interest in participating but he would still like to hear from anyone who would like to be considered for a role - especially anyone interested in the role of a young(ish) farmer and his wife. For further information on the play and available roles, please contact Billy on 028 7035 1607.