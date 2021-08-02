Bezos versus Dolly: rockets v reading

Jeff Bezos is, of course, the founder of Amazon, that omnivorous animal of the capitalist system. He has recently blasted into space on his own ‘Blue Origin’ rocket, travelling 106 kilometres into space in a flight which lasted 11 minutes.

Anyone with a spare $28 million dollars can join in with him! Defenders of Bezos have pointed out that the day will come when exploration of space will provide important living space for the human family when our earth becomes too crowded or too inclement for comfort.

Dolly, who famously quipped that ‘it takes a lot of money to look this cheap’, has used her money somewhat differently.

Rev David Clarke

Remembering how her own childhood, though happy, had been one of abject poverty and limited opportunity, she has underwritten the cost of placing 150 million books in the hands of children.

‘Dolly’s Imagination Library’ will provide good quality books for children from birth until the age of five. She knows that readers become leaders. Besides, early in the current pandemic, she donated $1million to support the Moderna vaccine research.

A sign outside a Canterbury gallery last week read: “I miss the old days when billionaires’ vanity projects were to build public libraries and music venues”. The names of Andrew Carnegie and Edward Colston spring to mind.

The Dunfermline-born Carnegie developed iron and steel production in Pittsburg, but used his wealth to fund free libraries across the English-speaking world. Carnegie Hall in New York is so named because of the sizeable contribution he made to its construction. He explained his philanthropy by saying, ‘he who dies rich dies thus disgraced’.

Even hated slave-owner Edward Colston used his wealth to enhance his native city of Bristol, where the Colston Hall, since renamed as Bristol Beacon, is a famous public concert venue.

Which brings me to my personal problem with Bezos, and the conditions akin to modern slavery which he imposes on his workforce. The man whose wealth is estimated at £190 billion requires those who work in his so-called ’fulfilment centres’ to do so for long hours on a minimum wage. In his 23 warehouses in America, serious injuries were reported at a rate of more than double the national average for the warehousing industry.

How we acquire wealth is a key test of character. In John Steinbeck’s novel, ‘The winter of our discontent’, Ethan Hawley tried to justify dishonest gain by remarking ‘It’s all dough, no matter how you get it’. His father countered that thinking by saying, ‘It doesn’t hurt the money to get it that way, but it hurts the one who gets it’.