Beach Bucket Challenge aims to reduce pollution

A new partnership approach to tackling the problem of marine pollution has been launched by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The ‘Beach Bucket Challenge’ encourages members of the public to fill a bucket with rubbish and litter when they visit a coastal location.

‘The Shorebird Café’ at Ballycastle seafront is the first outlet to sign up to the scheme, where buckets and other supplies are available for collection before you reach the beach.

Welcoming the partnership, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “We are indebted to James and the staff at the Shorebird Café for becoming the first host of our Beach Bucket Challenge which is part of our ongoing #LitterSmart campaign. We are now keen to hear from other businesses who may be interested in playing an important part in the fight against litter by hosting the ‘Beach Bucket Challenge’. Cooperative approaches can help tackle the problem.”

It is very easy to become immune to the sight of litter but its damaging effects are very real. A cigarette butt may look insignificant, but it can pollute up to 7.5 litres of water in one hour and have a hugely detrimental effect on marine life.

The Environmental Resource Officer Team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is always interested in discussing innovative approaches to reducing the impact of litter.

Anyone who would like to get involved in #LitterSmart, The Beach Bucket Challenge should email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk / telephone 028 2766 0248.