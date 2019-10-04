Be our guest for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Loreto

A production of Disney favourite ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be staged at Loreto College Coleraine later this month.

Starring Caitlin Moore as Belle, Patrick McMullan as the Beast and Cillian Calvert as Gaston among a whole host of talented students, the show features many favourite songs as well as complex choreography and tells ‘a tale as old as time’.

The directing team is led by Mrs Oonah McEwan, with Mr Brendan McCann, Mr Stephen Gallagher and many other members of the Loreto staff also taking a leading role.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens in the College Hall on Tuesday, October 15 and runs for four nights, with the closing night on Friday, October 18. Tickets are available from the School Office (028 70343611), priced at £12 for an adult ticket and £8 for a concession ticket. A family ticket is available for £35, admitting two adults and two children.

Some of the younger audience members may wish to wear their costumes – they are welcome to do so!

For those who want an extra-special treat, a special deal is available to celebrate the last night: for just £30, you can enjoy a French-themed pre-theatre meal (with a children’s menu available) in the Café Lorette, prepared and served by Loreto College’s top aspiring young chefs, then attend the closing night of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as well as receiving a souvenir programme.

Those who wish to avail of this very special offer should contact Ms Robinson in the School Office on 028 70343611 as soon as possible.

With tickets selling fast, don’t miss this opportunity to see this wonderful production.