BBC NI School Soloist of Year extends entry deadline
There is good news for budding singers and their teachers as BBC Northern Ireland School Soloist of the Year is back.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 12:43 pm
Entries are now open and the closing date has been extended to 11.59pm on Wednesday, November, 10.
There are categories for primary, junior secondary and senior secondary pupils, with shortlisted entrants travelling to the heat stage where they will get a chance to perform in front of an expert panel of judges.
From there it’s onto the semi-finals and the final – where the School Soloist of the Year title will be awarded in each age category.
To find out more on how to enter, the privacy notice and terms, teachers should visit bbc.co.uk/scoty