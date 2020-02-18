Bartenders boost skills through course

Hospitality workers from the Causeway Coast area have recently enhanced their skills and gained qualifications as part of the Diageo Learning for Life: Hospitality Elevator programme.

The Hospitality Elevator programme is aimed at over 18s currently working in the industry who are looking to increase their hours, level of responsibility and develop skills to aid career development.

Completely free to attend, the course comprises of three locally tailored one-day modules and includes Diageo Bar Academy (spirits and beer training), as well as the opportunity for participants to be awarded with nationally recognised qualifications in food safety and customer service.

Shannon Myles from Kellys Portrush, said: “By taking part in the programme I have been able to expand my skills in areas including bar skills, customer service and food hygiene and safety. The Bar Academy was very informative and really got us involved by allowing us to sample the products to enable us to give customers specific recommendations to suit their taste. I would highly recommend the course to anyone already working in the hospitality industry wanting to expand their knowledge and skills.”