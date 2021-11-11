Bann Disc 27 to launch

The Bann Disc journal reflects on the fantastic wealth of history and heritage that exists in the greater Coleraine area.

The Society is inviting everyone to The Sandel Centre in Coleraine on Saturday, November 20 at 10.00am.

Society members unable to attend will receive an email with a link to the launch via zoom and the event will also be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/colerainehistoricalsocietyni for non-members.