Ballymoney Museum is shortlisted

Charity, Kids in Museums, has run an annual award for the past 15 years, recognising the most family friendly heritage sites in the UK.

It is the only museum award to be judged by families.

From April to June, families across the UK were invited to vote for their favourite heritage attraction and favourite digital activity on the Kids in Museums website.

Joshua (5), Evelyn (3) and Benjamin (1) created their own portrait stamp and postcards as part of ‘From me to you- A journey of a postcard’, which saw children explore the journey of one little Bear’s postcard to his Granda Bear

A panel of museum experts then whittled down hundreds of nominations to a shortlist of 20 heritage attractions.

Ballymoney Museum was recognised for its digital activity ‘From me to you- A journey of a postcard.’

Through animation, craft videos and craft packs children explore the journey of one little Bear’s postcard through time on various delivery methods to its final delivery to his Granda Bear.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I am delighted to announce that our museum services project ‘From me to you- a journey of a postcard’ has been shortlisted for Best Digital Activity Category of the Kids in museums family friendly Museum Award.

Ballymoney Museum was recognised for its digital activity ‘From me to you- A journey of a postcard’, which saw children explore the journey of one little Bear’s postcard to his Granda Bear

“This project took place in February this year and was a wonderful way of not only engaging our young children across the borough but also older generations through the postcards that were sent and created in return. As only one of 20 museums shortlisted this is a wonderful achievement for Ballymoney Museum and the staff of the Museum Service.”

Ballymoney Museum is vying against four other museums in the Best Digital Activity Category.

Over the summer holidays, family judges will try out all the shortlisted digital activities and their feedback will decide a winner. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

The Family Friendly Museum Award has been made possible by funding from Arts Council England.

Museums Officer Jamie Austin with artwork created by the children as part of ‘From me to you- A journey of a postcard’