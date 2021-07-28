Ballymoney man part of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Stephen McMullan, Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Canadian Olympic Cycling Team

Ballymoney man Stephen McMullan, who attended the school between 1998-2003, is part of the Canadian Cyclists coaching staff.

Despite the busy sporting schedule, Stephen took time out to speak to his former school’s Facebook page.

Stephen said: “I now reside in Toronto, Canada, where I work as a Strength and Conditioning Coach for Cycling Canada/Canadian Sport Institute Ontario.

“My day-to-day role involves coaching elite cyclists with the aim to enhance their sport performance using strength training. Developing athletic strength, power, stability, mobility as well as bullet proofing from injuries. This coming week, I am with Team Canada as staff for the Tokyo Olympic Games to support the cyclists I work with.

“At the Games, I take the cyclists through gym activation, assist the coaches and sports science staff with warm up, cool downs, taking video of racing, and anything else the cyclists and staff needs.”