Ballymoney business shows it’s not just a Flash in the Pan
Congratulations to Ballymoney business Flash in the Pan.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:51 pm
For the Queen Street takeaway was recently announced as the runner-up in the catgory for Best Chip Shop in the whole of Northern Ireland!
They were competing in the Northern Ireland Takeaway Awards, held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.
Father and son team Ernest and Alistair Bustard posted on Flash in the Pan’s Facebook page: “After an extremely tight contest, the team were ecstatic to win this highly sought after award at the Crowne Plaza.
“We want to give our thanks to all our loyal customers who help support us.
“Ernest and Alistair wish to thank all their wonderful staff for their hard work.”