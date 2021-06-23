Ballymoney business shows it’s not just a Flash in the Pan

Ernest, Alistair, Alison, Gail and Clare of Flash in the Pan, Ballymoney

For the Queen Street takeaway was recently announced as the runner-up in the catgory for Best Chip Shop in the whole of Northern Ireland!

They were competing in the Northern Ireland Takeaway Awards, held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

Father and son team Ernest and Alistair Bustard posted on Flash in the Pan’s Facebook page: “After an extremely tight contest, the team were ecstatic to win this highly sought after award at the Crowne Plaza.

“We want to give our thanks to all our loyal customers who help support us.