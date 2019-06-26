Ballycastle kids lobby MP Paisley

Thousands of young people across the UK, including pupils from St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Primary School in Ballycastle, have been taking part in the Send My Friend to School campaign – Unlock Education during 2019.

This year the international community, including the UK for the very first time, will be reviewing its progress against its promise of ensuring education for all.

Anne Marie Fitzpatrick at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s PS said: Our pupils from P1 to P7 have been finding out about the different factors that prevents millions of children across the world getting an education simply because of who they are and where they live. They are passionate about doing something to change the situation.

“To get our MP’s attention the children have created and decorated eye-catching paper keys with a message to our MP that calls on the Government to unlock education for all children. They will be sending their creations to Ian Paisley Jnr and asking him to take the message to the heart of Government.”

Emma Jackson, Campaigns Manager for the Send My Friend to School said: “Education is a human right. Unfortunately, millions of children are missing out on the life-changing experience of going to school. I am delighted that St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s PS are engaging with Mr Paisley to demand the UK plays a leading role in unlocking education for everyone.”